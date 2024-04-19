WEEKEND PREVIEW: Learn about sheet mulching while helping the West Seattle Bee Garden

As you can see if you check our West Seattle Event Calendar, you have multiple opportunities around the area to make a difference with a few hours of your time tomorrow during volunteer work parties in honor of Earth Day. One is at the West Seattle Bee Garden, where you can learn a skill – sheet mulching – that might be usable in your own garden if you have one. In case you haven’t seen it in the calendar, here’s a reminder from Lisa at the Bee Garden:

Help us turn a zigzaggy idea into reality – tomorrow! We’ve got our overgrown patch prepared and ready for cardboard, wood chips, compost and cover crop to transform the space into a child and pollinator wonderland! Our expert friends at Master Composter Sustainability Stewards will help guide our process and answer your questions on creating new garden spaces.

Our future plans for the Children’s Garden include: lots of flowers, celebrating diversity by highlighting culturally relevant plants, yummy things to nibble, fun textures to touch, arches to walk through and even seed saving to give back to the community. All we need are people to make it happen.

When: Saturday, 4/20, 10 am-2 pm (we may finish early)

We will have some tools in short supply, if you are able to attend and can bring a wheelbarrow and/or shovel and/or pitchfork, that is helpful but not required. Bring a water bottle and lunch, dress for the weather – close toe shoes please. Light snacks provided.

We have other jobs as well: endless amounts of horsetail to pluck, walkways to weed and rake smooth, watering. There’s something for everyone :)

Many thanks for supporting our community garden!