TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info and alerts, plus low-bridge closure, day 4

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 23.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

The West Seattle low bridge is closed for a fourth day, expected to reopen by next Monday morning; here’s SDOT info about the closure, including how to get free bus or Water Taxi trips.

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*As previewed here, the westbound West Seattle Bridge’s off-ramp to Admiral Way will be closed around 9:30 am for urgent tree work.

*SDOT confirms that the Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project is now fully under way at Delridge/Oregon.

Delridge will be narrowed to two lanes through the work zone for the duration of the project – up to one year.

*Final work on the permanent Highland Park Way/Holden signal is under way, as previewed here.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, high near 70. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:04 am, sunset at 8:11 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

