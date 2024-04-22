TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound West Seattle Bridge offramp closure Tuesday

We received this Tuesday traffic alert from SDOT late today:

Tomorrow morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation’s urban forestry and signs and markings teams will be closing the westbound off-ramp to SW Admiral Way from the West Seattle High Bridge at around 9:30 a.m. This closure is necessary due to a broken limb that requires removal, although our team has already stabilized it earlier today.

Detour signage will be in place to guide drivers to SW Admiral Way. The designated detour route is as follows: continue on the West Seattle High Bridge onto Fauntleroy Way SW. Then, turn right onto SW Oregon St, followed by another right onto California Ave SW, which will lead you to SW Admiral Way.