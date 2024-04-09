West Seattle, Washington

SUMMER: Registration open for free ‘Write Your Story’ workshop series

April 9, 2024 9:04 am
The spring edition of “Write Your Story” – the free workshop series for 8- to 12-year-olds, coordinated by West Seattle’s Julia Douthwaite Viglione – just wrapped up, and she reports that 12 participants created a “rollicking fable” titled “The Troll of the West Seattle Bridge.” What will the summer group do? Registration is open now – here’s the announcement!

Write YOUR Story – Summer 2024 – Enrolling now!

Theme: Growing Things

Who is invited? People age 8-12 who like stories

When? Every Wednesday, July 3 – September 4, 2024 – 4:30—5:30 pm

Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store – 4740 California Ave SW

Stories we’ll read:

The Carrot Seed by Ruth Krauss and

“A Pumpkin Seed” by Patrick Chamoiseau in Creole Folktales

Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids

“We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”

For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com

