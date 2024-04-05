SPORTS: Fans, top-ranked beach volleyball teams take to Alki Beach for rare weekend of college sports in West Seattle

Story and photos by Sean Golonka

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

While Division I athletics are a rare sight in West Seattle, the University of Washington beach-volleyball team and other top-ranked squads from across the country have come together for back-to-back weekend tournaments at Alki Beach.

Despite the cool, overcast weather in the low-50s this afternoon, the signs of spring — and volleyballs — were in the air, as scores of fans rallied around the beach to watch the Huskies (the 13th-ranked team in the country) take on #12 Arizona State and #2 Stanford.

In the Huskies’ first game of the day, pairs of two players battled across three sand courts in sets played to 21 points, while UW fans and visiting families donned team gear, jackets, and sweaters and gathered in chairs and on the steps leading down to the beach.

“Let’s go!” players shouted as they rallied for points against Arizona State. (The Huskies won, 3-2.)

With UW a ~20-minute drive away from West Seattle, top-level college sports rarely make an appearance in this part of the city, but since the NCAA officially sanctioned beach volleyball as a championship sport in the 2015-16 season, Alki has become a perennial home for the Huskies’ beach volleyball team.

After a set of Pac-12 North games wraps up this weekend, with UW additionally slated to play #7 California and unranked Oregon on Saturday (here’s the schedule), the Huskies will be back again next weekend for the Alki Beach Invitational.