SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, approaching peak brightness

Kevin Freitas sent this comet photo in early April; we decided to save it for a stretch of clear nights – which we’re experiencing now!

Kevin wrote: “This is comet 12P/Pons-Brooks as viewed with a small digital telescope from our deck here in West Seattle. This beauty can be seen with binoculars after sunset as it heads out of the inner solar system not to return for 71 years. An app like ‘Night Sky’ or various websites will show you where to look for this green gem currently in our night skies.” In fact, Space.com reports that Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is reaching peak brightness this weekend.