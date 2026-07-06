West Seattle World Cup-watching and more for your Monday

The main event for your Monday is of course the USA vs. Belgium FIFA World Cup match, being played at 5 pm in Seattle, on many screens in West Seattle if you don’t have a ticket:

(WSB photo from Ounces watch party for USA team match last month)

WEST SEATTLE WATCH PARTIES: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) has been having watch parties for all the USA matches and invites you to join them tonight, doors open at 4 pm … Easy Street (4559 California SW) just ent word they’re having a watch party too:

Easy Street will have watch party, USA vs Belgium , kickoff at 5 pm. Good Society x Mystery Made x Easy Street beer will also be available! Custom brewed by Good Society owner and award winning brewer Nick Berger. Portugal vs Spain will also be shown earlier (noon).

We checked around and found others, as listed in our story from last night, but overall the question would seem to be more “who’s NOT watching?”

Here’s what else is up for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and 70-degree-plus weather expected, West Seattle’s regular wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Weekly 2 pm meeting is NOT happening today – per the council schedule.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer you the opportunity for trivia every Monday night! Tonight it starts after the soccer match at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group meets at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be committed to speaking Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two ways to calmly conclude your Monday – first, meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Also – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players can enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Groove to Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Monday with a song – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!