OPENING THIS WEEK: ArtsWest’s next production, ‘English’

(Photo courtesy ArtsWest)

Preview night tomorrow is already sold out – but you can still get tickets for opening night and beyond for the next ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) production, “English,” the play that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Here’s how West Seattle’s only playhouse describes “English”:

Have you ever found yourself straddling more than one culture? Experienced the joy of finding parts of yourself you didn’t know existed? The fear of losing touch with who are by immersing yourself in one culture over another? Have you ever felt caught in the in-between? “English” explores this lifelong journey and its push and pull of self-discovery.

“English” by Sanaz Toossi takes place in a classroom in Iran, where four adult students are preparing for the TOEFL — the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Each student’s future hinges on passing the exam for very different reasons – family, education, immigration, exploring the unknown. Their teacher, Marjan, lived abroad for 9 years in Manchester, England, and has returned home to raise her family and teach. She loves teaching, but a part of her will always wonder who she would have been if she had stayed in Manchester.