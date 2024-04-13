UPDATE: Fire response in South Delridge

(Added: WSB photos)

8:47 AM: Seattle Fire has a big response at a fire in the 9200 block of 18th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

8:51 AM: SFD says the fire was largely confined to a garage, and that it’s been “knocked down”; no injuries.

8:59 AM: Firefighters have now declared the fire “tapped” (out). They’ve checked the house at the same address and say the fire did not spread.

9:18 AM: At the scene, the incident commander tells us the fire’s cause is under investigation. Meantime, SFD is calling for the Red Cross to come help two adults and a teenager affected by the fire.