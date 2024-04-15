BIZNOTE: Need to recycle a no-longer-needed car seat?

Your neighbor Jon thought other parents of small children should know about this since, he says, “Finding someplace to recycle old child car seats is a struggle!”: Westwood Village Target is participating in the chain’s car-seat trade-in promotion for the next two weeks. You have to be a member of their loyalty program to get the reward, described as “Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off bonus toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear.” This is happening through April 27; the dropoff box is near Guest Services in the front of the store.

P.S. If you just want to donate no-longer-needed car seat(s), White Center-based WestSide Baby accepts them – if they meet the parameters listed here.