BIZNOTE: Easy Street Café expands hours

(Image from SDOT traffic camera looking at Easy Street’s corner)

Big news from Easy Street! Here’s the announcement

After 25 years, Easy Street (Café) is extending its hours. Open until 6. 7 days a week.

“We have been testing a Happy Hour menu for about 6 months and with Spring in the air, we’ve decided to make it official,” says owner Matt Vaughan.

“We made some improvements to the kitchen over the last couple of years. We have more storage, refrigeration, and better equipment. We hired Ali Graham six months ago to manage the cafe. We’ve never had a General Manager, so that has us all working together more efficiently.”

Our chef Isidro Lucatero has been with us now for 21 years. He brought in Juan Navarro (originally from West 5) and we all worked together on a Happy Hour menu (see it here). All items are currently only $10 each. So far, we are getting great response on our Paul Westerburger (smash burger), the Fleetwood Mac n Cheese, and the Rick James Buffalo Wings. There are a few carry-overs from the main menu too.

The coffee bar is going back to pre-pandemic hours. It will stay open til 6:00 and sometimes longer on event nights. Two more specialty coffee drinks have been added, the Cardi B (Cardamom Latte) and the Starman (2bl Macchiato w starry sprinkles), to go along with longstanding favorites The Amazing Grace and The Mudhoney. 16-year Easy Street vet Rebecca Gifford says, “We got a new La Marzocco machine last year and the coffee is tasting so good. Now that the weather is brightening up and temperatures are rising, the garage door will go up and you’ll start hearing more clinks of iced coffee drinks going up and down the block. That’s when you know spring in The Junction has finally arrived !”

(Easy Street photo: Sunday bartender Kisha Vaughan and lead bartender Patrick Johnson)

The Easy Street cocktail/vinyl bar (in the mezzanine) is over 2 years old now. It’s open for additional dining as well (21+). “I think the word is finally out, but it’s really just a locals-secret loft bar for now. We have cocktail specials during happy hour from 3-6 and some draft beer specials too.” says Matt.

“With the bar, people were requesting food, so nice to be able to provide that now. Also, been great to offer our musicians and bands something to eat before their instore performances. It’s a sonic and sensory journey in here, merging nostalgia, music, coffee, drinks, and good food, it’s such a unique and unforgettable experience,” says GM Ali Graham.

“Easy Street has always been a safe place for our youngsters after school. Now they can at least get a plate of fries or grilled cheese sandwich with a Jones soda or whatever and hang out with their friends and/or meet their parents here,” says Matt.

The patio had its first opening of the year a few days ago. Patio is open (weather permitting).