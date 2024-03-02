WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 options

(Pieris japonica ‘Valley Valentine’ photographed at SSC Arboretum by Rosalie Miller)

Welcome to the first weekend of March! Here’s what’s in our Event Calendar listings for today/tonight:

FREE! GROUP RUN: Kick off your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second day of cookie booths at various locations – some starting as early as 9 am. Search here for your nearest locations.

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: You can visit Admiral Co-op Preschool, 9:30-11:30 am! (3940 41st SW)

TAE KWON DO: First March class of West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club, 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

BEIGNET POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm, you’ll find Jet City Beignet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Listen to the new self-titled album by BLEACHERS one week early! 5 pm at Easy Street Records. (4559 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm, Great Aunt performs; reservation link in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: BOG’s Birthday Bash with Bad Honey and Wax Lips “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $10 cover.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

