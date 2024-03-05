West Seattle indie filmmakers invite you to a fundraising party for their new movie

Yes, the title’s a little grisly, but that’s how movies go sometimes. What’s above is a teaser for the first chapter of “Bloodbath in Palookaville,” a film currently in production, which will be shown during a fundraising party this Saturday. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

This Saturday, March 9, a local film production company, Guerrilla House Productions, is having a screening and fundraiser for its latest production, “Bloodbath in Palookaville.” The filmmakers are both longtime West Seattle residents – Jerry Howard (video production teacher) and Mark Bauschke (photographer/videographer).

The event will be held at Beveridge Place Pub at 6:30 pm. In addition to screening the first chapter of “Bloodbath in Palookaville,” other shorts by Guerrilla House Productions will be shown. There will be a silent auction and opportunities to purchase a credit in the film to raise funds to complete the movie. Everyone 21 years or older is welcome!