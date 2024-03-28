West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion robbery investigation, with helicopter

March 28, 2024 9:27 pm
9:27 PM: Police are searching by ground and air right now for three people suspected in what they’re describing as a “home-invasion robbery” in the 3600 block of California SW [vicinity map]. The descriptions broadcast so far are a white man, 18, 6′, 190 pounds, white Nike Tech sweatshirt (whose identity may be known), armed with a bb gun; a Black male (age not mentioned), 5’8″, slim, all-black clothing, red Jordan shoes, armed with a hammer; and a Hispanic male (age not mentioned), 6 feet tall, white shoes.

9:46 PM: The helicopter moved on as they’d exhausted the possibilities, plus there was a lag of up to half an hour between when the robbery happened and when it was reported. But officers are still searching on the ground, including checking for video cameras in the area.

  • Jay March 28, 2024 (9:30 pm)
    Umm… Yeah, sounds busy outside right now. Luck your doors.

  • Lauren March 28, 2024 (9:30 pm)
    There’s been police circling The Triangle for the past few minutes 

    • Steve March 28, 2024 (9:37 pm)
      What is “The Triangle”

      • L March 28, 2024 (9:54 pm)
        It’s the area in the triangle between Fauntleroy, Avalon and 35th. 

      • Maeve March 28, 2024 (9:58 pm)
        It’s the area that is roughly bounded by Fauntleroy Way SW to the west, SW Alaska Street to the north, and 35th Avenue SW to the east. It’s called “The Triangle” because the main streets that form its boundaries create a triangle shape on the map.

  • CC March 28, 2024 (9:31 pm)
    Cool… Please catch these losers. It’s basically the same area as the post office truck mail thieves from yesterday.

    • CC March 28, 2024 (9:45 pm)
      AND that attempted robbery where the home owner fought ’em off on 48th and Charleston. The heck is going on around here?!?

      • LAdmiral March 28, 2024 (9:53 pm)
        That was a separate situation as reported on and followed up by the blog…so not same guys, but def super scary! 

  • Pinellas March 28, 2024 (9:34 pm)
    The choppers overhead. 😩 They’re why I’m here. 

  • WSREZZ March 28, 2024 (9:35 pm)
    Thanks for keeping us in the loop WSB! We were very curious 

  • GeneseeResident March 28, 2024 (9:36 pm)
    Get these guys!!!! The crime here lately is unreal and people need to be caught and prosecuted! Hoping everyone is okay and these guys are caught. 

  • JJ March 28, 2024 (9:37 pm)
    That’s why I keep hearing helicopter blades

  • G March 28, 2024 (9:39 pm)
    Well that was crazy! Helicopter just flew away. I hope they were caught!

    • WSB March 28, 2024 (9:44 pm)
      No, the helicopter moved on as they’d exhausted the possibilities.

  • M March 28, 2024 (9:42 pm)
    This is so unnerving hearing the helicoptor constantly. Please find them.

  • JJ March 28, 2024 (9:43 pm)
    Hope everyone is okay! Any ideas about why there has been a recent uptick in home invasions in the area? 

  • Greta March 28, 2024 (9:43 pm)
    So that was nuts! Right above our house…hope they were caught? Helicopter just flew away. 

  • Theresa March 28, 2024 (9:48 pm)
    I have a view and still see multiple officers on foot.    Still a large response if sending photography.

  • Theresa March 28, 2024 (9:49 pm)
    Also, canine heard barking.

  • Chopper March 28, 2024 (9:50 pm)
    Reminds me of my college days hearing the ghetto bird at this hour going back and forth. Back then they’d shine a light right in your window, balcony etc. until they caught the bad guys.

  • GeneseeResident March 28, 2024 (9:56 pm)
    30 min late from when robbery happened to when it was reported? That’s seems incredibly long for a home invasion. 

    • WSB March 28, 2024 (10:02 pm)
      I don’t know the specific circumstances in this case but reasons for delays in some past cases have included robbers taking victims’ phones, also victims wanting to wait until they were absolutely sure the robbers have left … could be one of many reasons.

  • MP March 28, 2024 (9:59 pm)
    Crime in our hood is getting out of control.  Ridiculous… 😡

