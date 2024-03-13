West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

36℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Winter’s last Wednesday

March 13, 2024 6:01 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 13th, and the spring equinox is now less than a week away.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the upper 40s (20 degrees cooler than the projected high for Sunday!). Sunrise will be at 7:25 am, sunset at 7:13 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

Work on the north section of the East Marginal Way project was expected to start this week – let us know if you see it happening!

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Per WSF alerts, “Due to some unplanned bridgework maintenance at the Fauntleroy terminal, single-lane loading and off-loading will be occurring until further notice. This may result in future delays.” Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Winter's last Wednesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.