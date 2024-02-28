West Seattle, Washington

ROAD-WORK ALERT: East Marginal Way project starting soon

February 28, 2024 12:24 pm
The long-awaited East Marginal Way corridor project – including safety improvements for the bicycle riders who use the corridor to get between West Seattle and downtown – is finally about to start, more than two years after the city announced the project was fully funded. The first work will be on the north segment (map above). Here’s the announcement from SDOT:

We are excited to announce that construction on the North Segment of the East Marginal Way Corridor Improvements project will start as early as March 11!

We’re making improvements between S Atlantic St and S Spokane St that will benefit freight operations, reduce conflicts between people biking and trucks accessing the Port of Seattle, and increase safety and efficiency throughout the corridor. For more information about what to expect during construction, please visit the East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project website.

East Marginal Way S Closures and Detours

To complete our work as quickly and safely as possible, we are closing East Marginal Way S to general purpose traffic. Detour is not yet active and we will notify the community prior to the detour taking effect. When the detour is active, we will:

-Convert East Marginal Way S to one-way northbound and access will be limited to freight vehicles and Port of Seattle traffic only. See the above route map for freight and Port-bound traffic.
-Detour all non-Port of Seattle vehicle traffic to nearby streets
-Maintain access for people walking, biking, and rolling along East Marginal Way S using different routes to avoid active construction areas. Detour routes may change to accommodate project work.
-Detour routes for non-Port of Seattle vehicle traffic and for people walking, biking, and rolling may be in place before construction activities start in areas between S Atlantic St and S Spokane St.

You can send questions to EastMarginal@seattle.gov or call 206-257-2263.

  • Kyle February 28, 2024 (12:47 pm)
    Wow wasn’t really following this one. Used to take this way to downtown and pioneer square sometimes when traffic was bad. Guess it will be only for port vehicles now.

    • josh February 28, 2024 (1:06 pm)
      Kyle.  It is only going to be limited to port vehicles during construction.  And honestly any private vehicles that use this road will have little to no impact given how little the road is used by private vehicles.  This route is heavily used by cyclists though and this is great news as the surface and layout of the road are terrible considering how important the route is for moving into downtown from the peninsula and the exposure to freight traffic.  Im glad Mr. Good on Bikes Saka didnt scuttle this project given the immense value it adds for the West Seattle cycling community.

  • Aaron G February 28, 2024 (12:52 pm)
    Really excited to see this happen. I’ve been through here literally thousands of times. This will better connect West Seattle to all points east for those of us biking, walking, running, etc.

