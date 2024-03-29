TERMINAL 5: Second modernized berth now ‘fully operational’

(NWSA photo)

Back on March 20, we reported on the first cargo-ship call at the newly modernized second berth of West Seattle’s Terminal 5 [map]. At the time, the Northwest Seaport Alliance – the Seattle-Tacoma partnership that runs both ports’ cargo docks – said it wasn’t fully “commissioned” yet. Now it is, so, NWSA says, MSC Lily, at the berth right now, is the “inaugural vessel to call the fully modernized terminal.” We asked NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh what had been done since March 20 to complete the modernization; she replied, “The commissioning involved the shore power system for the last vessel. With that complete, the terminal is fully operational and the MSC Lily and future vessels can now plug-in and be worked.” The modernization of the two-berth terminal was a half-billion-dollar project.