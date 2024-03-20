Two cargo ships in at West Seattle’s Terminal 5

Thanks to Larry for the tip. As of this afternoon, two cargo ships are in at West Seattle’s Terminal 5 – MSC Julie and MSC Savona – in what may be the official debut of the second modernized berth. We’re checking with the Northwest Seaport Alliance and Port of Seattle for comment. Both berths at T-5 have been modernized in a half-billion-dollar project; the first one to be completed, the north berth, started accepting cargo calls in January 2022.