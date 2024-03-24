West Seattle, Washington

24 Sunday

47℉

PHOTOS: Marvelous moonset, seen from West Seattle

March 24, 2024 10:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this morning’s moonset,seen over the Olympics before 7 am. Here are some of them! The top photo was texted anonymously; next one is from Stephanie Bruno on Atlas Place:

From Michael Burke in Fauntlee Hills:

And from Patricia, just before it went out of view:

Again, big thanks! Best way to send us photos if you can is westseattleblog@gmail.com – texting to 206-293-6302 also works, especially if it’s urgent (breaking news).

P.S. The current moon phase is part of the info on our West Seattle Weather page (recently added at a reader’s suggestion).

Share This

No Replies to "PHOTOS: Marvelous moonset, seen from West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.