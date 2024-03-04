West Seattle, Washington

Parade of tow trucks reveals another Myers Way cleanup

March 4, 2024 12:12 pm
Last Thursday, Kathleen sent these photos of a “parade” of tow trucks she saw heading from Myers Way toward Highway 509. After a few inquiries, we finally found out today where they were towed from. It wasn’t an encampment cleanup/mitigation, we were told, but it was a cleanup – involving a Seattle City Light parcel along Myers Way.

SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang told WSB, “This has been a collaborative operation between several city entities to secure the City Light property along Myers Way. We removed vehicles that were sitting at the bottom of the hill and are also closing in on removal of trash and debris in the next few weeks. Once cleared, it will be secured with ecoblocks to prevent further dumping in the area. A total of 10 vehicles, plus a stripped-down frame, were taken off the property.” (We have a followup question out regarding which specific parcel this involved – maps show SCL property on both sides of Myers, close to the city-limit line.)

2 Replies to "Parade of tow trucks reveals another Myers Way cleanup"

  • CarDriver March 4, 2024 (12:31 pm)
    Reply

    WSB. Were these vehicles checked to see how many had been reported stolen? Have there been any arrests associated with this dump site??

    • WSB March 4, 2024 (12:38 pm)
      Reply

      This is all the information I have, and it took several inquiries and four days to get this far. The cars would have been checked for ownership.

