HPAC hangout, library closure, beverage benefit, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Barred Owl – staying out of the rain? – photographed on Bonair by Nathan May)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURE: All branches are closed today for a staff in-service day. Book drops remain open.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Our list is here; there’s still time to send your church’s list (westseattleblog@gmail.com).

DROP-IN CREATIVITY: Bring your art/craft project to West Side Presbyterian Church (3605 California SW) 9:30-11:30 am Wednesdays!

TODDLER READING TIME: Wednesdays at 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

‘MEAN GIRLS’ FUNDRAISER AT CORNER POCKET: 6-8 pm, have a special drink (21+) at Corner Pocket (California/Alaska) in The Junction, and part of the proceeds will benefit West Seattle High School‘s new production (which opens tomorrow!).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6 pm.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HPAC HANGOUT: No presentations on the agenda for the Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge community coalition this month – just an hour to hang out online and talk about whatever’s on your mind, 7-8 pm. Connection info and other community notes can be found here.

PIANO MUSIC AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 7 pm-10 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

