FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s second off-leash area location is finalized

(2023 Seattle Parks image of stadium study area for off-leash area)

It’s official: Following a recommendation vote at last night’s Parks Board meeting, Seattle Parks says West Seattle’s second off-leash area will be just south of West Seattle Stadium (the area outlined in red, above). The announcement from Parks says the “planning and construction timeline will be announced soon.” It also reiterates that Lincoln Park (the other finalist for the site, after a long study process) was “found to be unsuitable (and) not recommended for an OLA at this time based on community feedback and other existing uses). The West Seattle Stadium dog park will be funded by the Park District. The department also is planning new dog parks in South Park (near the community center) and Georgetown.