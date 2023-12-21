BIZNOTE: Wells Fargo closing one of its West Seattle branches

(King County Assessor website photo)

Thanks to the reader who texted us after receiving a letter from Wells Fargo Bank saying that it’s planning to close its Admiral Junction location. We’ve since confirmed the closure with a Wells Fargo spokesperson, who responded to our inquiry:

Yes, we’ll be closing the Admiral Junction branch at California and Admiral on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Until then, customers can use this branch and bank with us as they always have. After that, they can visit us at our West Seattle branch, approximately 1.39 miles away.

That will leave two of the four corners at California/Admiral vacant unless a buyer/tenant emerges for the southwest corner, where Quality Cleaners closed 3 1/2 years ago. Wells Fargo owns the Admiral building, so we have a followup inquiry out as to whether they plan to sell it or to lease out this space.