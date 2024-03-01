1 taken to hospital after Myers Way crash

For those wondering about the big emergency response early this morning on Myers Way: A 60-year-old man was injured and had to be extricated from his RV after a van hit it. The call around 6:20 am on the east side of the 9700 block of Myers Way, across from Camp Second Chance, first came in as an “explosion” – but that turned out to be the sound of the impact. The damaged RV was still there when we went by later in the morning – as was an SPD parking-enforcement officer. SFD tells us the victim was taken to a hospital by private ambulance. The van driver was apparently unhurt (we haven’t yet clarified their status otherwise).