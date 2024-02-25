YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what West Seattle’s only emergency shelter needs right now

(WSB photo, December 2023)

The Westside Neighbors Shelter, co-housed with the West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160, is preparing to help people during another round of cold weather, and shelter manager Keith Hughes just sent word that they could use some community help:

Another round of overnight mid-30s cold on the way. The needs for the Shelter right now are: instant oatmeal packets

instant hot chocolate

Top Ramen

Cup of noodles

laundry detergent pods

disposable razors

cotton gloves

winter-weight socks

The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska and usually open for donation dropoffs 7 am-5 pm daily.