YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what West Seattle’s only emergency shelter needs right now

The Westside Neighbors Shelter, co-housed with the West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160, is preparing to help people during another round of cold weather, and shelter manager Keith Hughes just sent word that they could use some community help:
Another round of overnight mid-30s cold on the way. The needs for the Shelter right now are:
instant oatmeal packets
instant hot chocolate
Top Ramen
Cup of noodles
laundry detergent pods
disposable razors
cotton gloves
winter-weight socks
The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska and usually open for donation dropoffs 7 am-5 pm daily.
