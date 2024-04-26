FREE: Compost giveaway in West Seattle on May 4

(File photo via SPU)

We’ve gotten some questions about whether Seattle Public Utilities is planning a West Seattle compost giveaway this year. One has appeared on SPU’s Beyond the Cart page: 10 am-1 pm Saturday, May 4, in the Westcrest Park P-patch parking lot. SPU reminds those interested, “These events give away bulk compost, so remember to bring a shovel and a container to load and haul your compost.” There’s a limit, too, although not listed currently on the SPU page.