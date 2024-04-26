SUMMER CAMP: Still openings for music and theater with Mode Music Studios and MMPA!

Summer break is now two months away, and it’s been a while since we reminded you about some local options for camp. When last we spoke with Erin Rubin from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music and Performing Arts, she said they still have some openings, so check it out if your summer’s not yet all booked:

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK WITH MODE MUSIC STUDIOS?!

It’s time for a summer of Rock Bands with Mode Music Studios! We’re offering camps for ages 6-11 and 12+ this time around. Camps run 9-12:00 for our 6-11 crowd and 12:30-2:30 for our 12+. Finish up the week with a Saturday live performance at our favorite neighbor venue, The Skylark, next door!

Turn it into a full day of camp for our 6-11’s by signing up for an afternoon of music and theatre classes at our nonprofit MMPA – keep scrolling for more info and sign up for a rock band at the link below!

modemusicstudios.com/camps

MMPA PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN MUSIC AND THEATER SUMMER CAMPS – LET’S GET CREATIVE!

All of our MMPA camps are offered as half and full days at a pay-what you can rate, so they’re accessible to everyone. Half-day camps run 9-12:00 and 12:30-3:30 and are available for grades K-5. Hang with us for lunch in-between and double up for a full day of fun! Don’t miss out on another creative summer with us. Click the link below to sign up!

modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps