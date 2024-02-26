West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

35℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Wintry mix’ arrives

February 26, 2024 4:15 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

4:15 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from Arbor Heights. We’re getting an icy rain mix right now in Upper Fauntleroy – a variant of the “wintry mix” that’s been in the forecast – and getting reports from other areas too.

4:35 PM: Also from Arbor Heights, an even-more-wintry photo via text. Be careful if you have to head out soon, as streets and sidewalks are coated in areas. But it’s already clearing to the west, so this wave might not last too long.

4:50 PM: And White Center has a white coating too. Here in Upper Fauntleroy, the sun is breaking through – mixed with light snow.

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 'Wintry mix' arrives"

  • K to the F February 26, 2024 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    Graupel here near 35th/Edmunds. Lovely mess!

  • Desert Dweller February 26, 2024 (4:49 pm)
    Reply

    Watch out, drivers!  There’s a fender-bender at the corner of 106th and 35th in Arbor Heights and the big hill at 39th in the Arroyos is already slick and cars are unable to make it up.

    • WSB February 26, 2024 (5:14 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the report. Hopefully the rapid melt-off will help quickly.

  • Jay February 26, 2024 (5:07 pm)
    Reply

    Saw nothing but a light rain sprinkle down here on Harbor Island. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.