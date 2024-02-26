WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Wintry mix’ arrives

4:15 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from Arbor Heights. We’re getting an icy rain mix right now in Upper Fauntleroy – a variant of the “wintry mix” that’s been in the forecast – and getting reports from other areas too.

4:35 PM: Also from Arbor Heights, an even-more-wintry photo via text. Be careful if you have to head out soon, as streets and sidewalks are coated in areas. But it’s already clearing to the west, so this wave might not last too long.

4:50 PM: And White Center has a white coating too. Here in Upper Fauntleroy, the sun is breaking through – mixed with light snow.