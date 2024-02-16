WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Inoperable white van stolen

Reported by Kellie via email:

Stolen 1988 Chevrolet white 1/2-ton van – not running, so it was pulled away by someone. It is covered in vinyl stickers – one says National Green Log Society with a picture of a green log and on the back doors in 10-inch purple lettering it says “hang up and drive.” Stolen from Arbor Heights area this morning.

We’re still awaiting the license plate and police report numbers, plus we’ve asked if a photo is available, but the description sounded vivid enough that you’d probably recognize this if you see it, so we’re publishing this for starters.