WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views, tree to sea

Before the weekend’s over, we have another gallery of reader-contributed West Seattle bird photos! Above, two Northern Flickers, from Chi K Photography; below, two Common Mergansers, photographed by James Tilley along Alki:





And two Crows – one leucistic – who posed for Michelle:

Mark Dale sent this photo of a Cooper’s Hawk in flight over Gatewood:

Two photos from Erin B. Jackson in Arbor Heights – first, a Spotted Towhee:

Next, a White-crowned Sparrow:

From Gentle Tassione McGaughey, a Townsend’s Warbler:

And this Ruby-crowned Kinglet was photographed by Greg Harrington:

Thanks to everyone for sharing their photos – best way to send us a pic, bird or otherwise, is westseattleblog@gmail.com (dfor breaking news info and photos, text 206-293-6302)!