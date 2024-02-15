Before new Parks and Open Space Plan gets finalized, see what you think about West Seattle projects

One week from tonight, the recently released draft Seattle Parks and Open Space Plan gets a public hearing. (More on that shortly.) It’s a plan the city has to update every six years to be eligible for certain types of funding, but it gives a detailed look into where the department expects to go. So we went through the draft plan to look for specific West Seattle mentions.

Overall, the plan proposes redefining the “level of service” provided for people in Seattle – instead of focusing on a certain amount of park/open space acreage per person, the focus would be on ensuring that parks and park facilities are within a 10-minute walk.

Toward that goal, the draft plan notes that three of West Seattle’s “urban village” areas are “underserved” right now – the West Seattle Junction, Morgan Junction, and Highland Park/Westwood areas. (See page 94 of the plan for more on that.)

Also of note – a list of projects slated for the next several years. Listed for West Seattle are accessibility projects (without specifics) for Colman Pool, West Seattle Stadium, the West Seattle Golf Course clubhouse, Walt Hundley Playfield, the south end of Westcrest Park, Seacrest Park, and Riverview Playfield. Also, the three West Seattle landbanked parks (Morgan Junction addition, West Seattle Junction/40th SW, and 48th/Charlestown), plus the second West Seattle Off-Leash Area. Playground renovations are planned for Southwest Teen Life Center/Pool, Riverview, and Westcrest Park’s south play area. Restroom overhauls are mentioned for the golf course (on-course structure), Walt Hundley Playfield, south Westcrest Park, and the Lincoln Park wading-pool area. Other projects envisioned between now and 2028: Turf replacement at Walt Hundley, decarbonization and renovations at High Point Community Center, shower renovations at Delridge Community Center, field-lighting replacements at West Seattle Stadium, plaster-liner replacement at Colman Pool, and “illicit connection remediation” at Hiawatha Community Center.

There’s a lot more in the plan – maps, stats, demographics and how they’re changing – which you can read here. The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners – a city-convened advisory group – will hold a public hearing at its meeting one week from tonight (6:30 pm February 22 – online and in-person), and the deadline for all comments is March 9. Go here to find other ways to comment.