WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 8 notes



(Photo sent by Eric – rain-soaked trees at Lincoln Park last Wednesday)

Here’s what’s happening on this extra-cold Sunday in West Seattle, mostly from our Event Calendar:

KING TIDE: The highest high tide of the day is predicted to be at 13 feet or higher today through Tuesday – 13.0 feet today at 7:40 am.

UK FOOTBALL: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) opens early so you can watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham at 8:30 am. English breakfast available, too.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering early-winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

DRAG BRUNCH: At Lumber Yard Bar in White Center (9630 16th SW), 11 am-2 pm (show at noon), hosted by Jolene Granby – info in our calendar listing.

FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT: The Ladies Musical Club presents a free concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 3 pm. The planned program is in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: Pageant to crown the National Pacific Northwest Bearded Queen, 7 pm. More info and ticket link here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Triangular Jazztet plays The Alley (4509 California SW) as usual, 8-10 pm.

