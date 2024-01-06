WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes!

(Goldeneye family, photographed at Jack Block Park by Steve Bender)

Welcome to the first weekend of 2024! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes prospective families 10 am-noon today. Come see how Tilden’s “integrated curriculum embraces opportunities for students to weave the many threads of their education together.”

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Cooperative elementary The Bridge School (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor) invites you to come “learn about our whole-child, hands-on learning approach to learning, small classes, outdoor education, and emphasis on the arts” during today’s open house.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Back open post-holiday:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. Check us out!! The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by Landscape Horticulture students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects. The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. Cash and electronic payments accepted. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

INTRO TO ARM BALANCING & INVERSIONS: Workshop at Dragonfly (3270 California SW), 10:30 am – info in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is back open, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WOMEN’S RETREAT: Sangha with Maari Falsetto, 1-6 pm – check to see if any spaces remain.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) has home games today – girls vs. Nathan Hale at 3 pm, boys vs. Roosevelt at 6 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show starts at 5 pm on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Admission prices vary – tickets and info here.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

THE VEROY MEROY HOLIDAYS SPECIAL: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – tickets and info here!

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE BREWING: Urban Achievers start playing at 8 pm. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? If the community’s welcome, get your event on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!