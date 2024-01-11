WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two followups and two reader reports

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIGH POINT HATE-CRIME ARREST FOLLOWUP: The 38-year-old man arrested Tuesday remains in the King County Jail. Today we’ve obtained the probable-cause document from a hearing Wednesday at which his bail was set at $50,000. It says police first responded around 12:16 pm Tuesday to a call of a man yelling “racist remarks” at passersby and pointing a gun at them. The document says the suspect, who is described as white, is reported to have used a derogatory term for Black people, yelling from the second floor of an apartment building, including threatening to kill someone. According to the document, he lives in the building where he was arrested near Lanham/Graham. Police say they found “a pellet gun that looks like a real gun.”

ADMIRAL ARRESTS FOLLOWUP: In this story last night, we mentioned two juveniles taken into custody after incidents at Admiral businesses late Wednesday afternoon. We still don’t have full details on what happened, but an SPD spokesperson answered our inquiry:

This incident involved two juveniles ages 11 and 14. The 14-year-old male juvenile was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center for burglary and the following charges for property destruction, assault, and unlawful use of weapons were requested. The 11-year-old was identified and released to a legal guardian and charges were requested for burglary.

We’re following up with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

MAILBOX TAMPERING: From a reader:

Wanted to share that today 1-11-24 our community mailbox was pried open and broken into. 2400 block SW Webster St, near the home Depot.

PACKAGE THEFT: The latest reader video is from an Arbor Heights resident:

The victim says this happened Tuesday, and that the thief who drove into her driveway took four packages. She filed a police report, tracking number T24000707.