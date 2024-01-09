West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Big police response in High Point, 1 arrested

January 9, 2024 2:28 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tips about a sizable police response in High Point. We got there just as it was wrapping up. Officers at the scene told us that it had to do with a “hate crime that happened hours earlier.” One person was arrested. We asked SPD’s media office for further details; here’s the summary with which they replied:

Officers responded to reports of a male yelling racist remarks at passerby and pointing a gun at them in the 6000 block of Lanham Pl SW. Officers arrived and contacted a victim who stated the suspect threatened to kill them and pointed a gun toward them. Officers contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect will be booked into KCJ [King County Jail] for investigation of hate-crime offense and felony harassment. Officers determined the weapon used was a BB gun.

The response had Lanham Place SW blocked near Graham, according to readers, but it should be clearing now if it hasn’t cleared already.

