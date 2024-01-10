From traffic to trends, here’s what police discussed with two West Seattle community groups Tuesday night

Southwest Precinct police representatives were guests at two community meetings we covered last night, with different topics:

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Mark Solomon, Crime Prevention Coordinator from the South Precinct who’s also currently handling Southwest, was the guest. The ANA conversation with him touched on two major topics: One, the two teenagers who have been reported as involved in multiple incidents in local businesses. Attendees included at least one affected business owner. The two boys were described as well-known to business owners, as they have gone in to various shops and restaurants, harassing employees. Solomon said he would check on the situation. (Side note, two teens were taken into custody in the Admiral District late today after incidents in at least three businesses; we’ll be following up with SPD tomorrow.)

He also mentioned that Admiral has not been immune to the business burglaries that have happened around the peninsula; he said Wiseman’s Appliance was broken into last month.

Solomon also got an earful about traffic violations in the Admiral area – people speeding, running red lights, and ignoring pedestrians. One person asked if there were stats on running red lights; Solomon said he only gets collision stats. There was also a request for motorcycle officers to give speeding tickets, but Solomon said the motorcycle patrol’s role these days is primarily to aid traffic these days and not so much hand out tickets.

(Separate from the discussion with SPD’s Solomon, the ANA also heard about a new community proposal to make Admiral more pedestrian-friendly; look for that story tomorrow. And one more note – Solomon, who ran for City Council last year, confirmed to us that he’s applied for the current council vacancy.)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Traffic was also a topic as second-watch Lt. Joshua Ziemer and community-liaison Officer German Barreto visited the FCA meeting. President Mike Dey brought up the recent collision that killed Steven Hulsman as he rode his bicycle on Marine View Drive, and wondered about speed bumps. How did Alki get so much traffic calming? was the question. FCA might consider asking Alki community advocates how they had so much success with SDOT, it was suggested.

Meantime, the SPD delegation brought crime-trend information that Lt. Ziemer said was for West Seattle in general. Homicides in the Southwest Precinct (which includes South Park) more than doubled, 3 in 2022, 7 in 2023 (the SPD crime dashboard says 8). The newest trend: Burglaries are on the rise. A not-so-new trend: Auto thefts are way up, 2023 was up 39 percent over 2022, and he said that mirrors a nationwide trend, fueled by the Kia and Hyundai thefts. They’re hopeful that a recent arrest (no name but likely this one) will make a dent. Robberies are also up (and in response to a question, he said that most carjackings fall into that category) – they believe the auto theft and robbery rises are related, because many vehicles are taken to be used in a crime.

How’s SPD recruitment going? they were asked. Departmentwide, they’ve still had more departures than new hires. Lt. Ziemer noted that it’s a nationwide problem, not just a Seattle problem. He said a contract agreement with the officers’ union would be an important step to assist in recruitment. But Lt. Ziemer stressed that they’re not just looking for “numbers” in hiring, they want “quality people” who want to come to SPD and will stay a while. The Southwest Precinct remains a popular place to work, he added.

(We’ve published two other reports from the FCA meeting – the latest on Seattle Parks‘ pickleball-court planning, and an update on West Seattle dog-park siting.)