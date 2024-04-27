WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 35+ things to know for today/tonight

(Caution, ducks crossing! Erskine Way, texted photo)

Welcome to April’s final weekend! Lots of highlights and other info for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: The West Seattle low bridge is in the 8th day of its closure to road/path traffic for upgrades and should reopen by early Monday morning. More closure details from SDOT here (including how to get free rides on the Water Taxi or Metro buses).

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Southwest Library is closed Saturdays through June 4.

WATER TAXI’S LATER-EVENING RUNS: Second weekend of spring/summer season the West Seattle Water Taxi, which means later-evening runs tonight.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store‘s where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm, bring your recyclables to the church parking lot (9140 California SW) for free drop-off recycling – but check this list first to see what they will and will not take.

WHITE CENTER SPRING CLEAN, SECOND ROUND: Help clean up the south end of downtown White Center – meet your fellow volunteers at 9 am in the Saar’s parking lot (16th/107th).

ALL-WHEEL AREA COMMUNITY MEETING: 10 am-noon at By & By Skate Shop (4502 California SW), come hear and talk about the plan for an “all-wheel area” at Morgan Junction Park.

SHELTER VOLUNTEERING: As explained in our preview, outdoor help is needed today at 10 am at Westside Neighbors Shelter (3618 SW Alaska).

NANTES PARK VOLUNTEERING: 10 am-1 pm, come help weed and mulch at this little park! (5062 SW Admiral Way)

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY, WITH SHREDDING: Bring your no-longer-needed prescription medication – and your shreddable items, plus food-drive donations – to the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) lot, 10 am-2 pm – more info here.

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm today and Sunday at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) – free admission – displays and activities for all ages.

SALE AT HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: Unique rummage sale:

It’s time for the Spring Rummage Sale at Highland Park Elementary: April 27th from 10:00 am-3:00 pm! This year, Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and Highland Park Elementary PTSA are joining forces to bring this event to our West Seattle community – come show up for your schools and neighbors! This is a give and take event. Give what you can, take what you need. Kids grow fast; let’s move some resources around our community! Books, puzzles, games, youth/infant/adult clothing, shoes, kitchen items, sporting goods, garden tools, toys, linens, etc.

(1012 SW Trenton(

TOOL LIBRARY SALE: Big sale at the West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-3 pm.

SPRING NATIVE ART MARKET: Today and Sunday, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ARK PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, you’re invited to visit. (4113 SW 102nd)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: Rummage-sale items and vegetable starts, 11 am-3 pm. (1409 SW 107th)

FLASH TATTOO OPEN HOUSE: Kingtide Ink welcomes you in for a flash tattoo, 11 am-8 pm (4222 SW Walker).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Free 45-minute event with disaster-preparedness coach Alice Kuder of Just In Case (WSB sponsor), 2 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – email alice@justincaseplans.com to be sure there’s room.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The Hellflowers perform in-store at 5 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

INSTRUMENTS OF CHANGE: If you have tickets, tonight’s the West Seattle Food Bank‘s benefit gala dinner/auction,, 6-9 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: Singer-songwriter Paul Gerard at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

THE BYRD ENSEMBLE: As previewed here, the acclaimed chamber-vocal ensemble is singing a program featuring Allegri‘s “Miserere” at 7:30 pm tonight at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (42nd/Genesee), and you can get 30 percent off general, senior, and/or student tickets by buying online with the code WSBLOG30.

AT KENYON HALL: Tonight’s originally schedule flamenco performance is canceled, according to the KH website.

FINAL WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The play by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Naghmeh Samini, continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link and more info are in our calendar listing; online tickets are sold out but you can check with the box office.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight’s the night for the monthly West Seattle drag extravaganza West End Girls, hosted by Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, all ages, tickets online or at the door.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Robin Burrowes debuts in the Room. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

