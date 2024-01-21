WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 12 views of our winged neighbors, plus an ID request

Thanks to everyone who’s sent bird photos this month! We have enough for one of our periodic weekend galleries – starting with seabirds: Above, Steve Bender‘s photo of American Wigeons at Jack Block Park; below, Mark MacDonald photographed Harlequin Ducks at Lincoln Park:

Also at Lincoln Park, a Common Goldeneye, by Erin B. Jackson:

At Duwamish Head, Robin Sinner photographed this Black Turnstone:

Moving inland a bit, a Yellow-rumped Warbler from Jerry Simmons:

Two more from Mark MacDonald, both at Lincoln Park – a Varied Thrush:

And a Cooper’s Hawk:

They were popular to photograph in recent weeks – we’ve received other Cooper’s Hawk photos, including this one from Andrew Kronen in Belvidere:

And a closeup from Steve Bender:

Here are two owl photos – first a Great Horned Owl seen at Lincoln Park by Rob Christian:

And William Wright sent this photo last Tuesday, explaining: “The students at Fairmount Park Elementary have had a great view of a Barred Owl perched just outside one of the third-floor classroom windows; just about the whole school has made a visit to room 303 for a look at the owl who has been perched there all day.”

Now the request for ID help – Juli wondered if you can identify this bird seen at her feeder:

Thanks again for all the bird images – we also publish some with our every-morning event-preview lists (and also appreciate the other West Seattle scenes sent in for those) – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us, unless it’s urgent, in which case please text or call 206-293-6302!