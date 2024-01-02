Ten for 2024’s first West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Dale Cotton – view from ‘top of the Arroyos, Arbor Heights)

POP-UP BLOOD DRIVE: West Seattle opportunities start today – sign up if you can donate; check here for appointments.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

NEW COUNCIL’S FIRST MEETING: As previewed here, District 1’s new Councilmember Rob Saka and other newly elected/reelected councilmembers meet for the first time at 2 pm. You can watch via Seattle Channel or attend the meeting at City Hall.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: January classes start tonight, 6 pm at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new on these long nights! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

You can look into the future via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com