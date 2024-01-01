TUESDAY: District 1’s Rob Saka and other new Seattle City Councilmembers start work

With five of nine Seattle City Councilmembers brand new to the job – and a sixth soon – tomorrow’s the day we will start seeing what they do. The council’s 2 pm Tuesday meeting is their first of the year and will be devoted to:

*Electing a new president (previous council president Debora Juarez did not run for re-election)

*Ceremonial swearing-in – Along with the five new members, two were re-elected in November, so there will be seven oaths of office: Rob Saka (District 1), Tammy J. Morales (District 2), Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), Maritza Rivera (District 4), Cathy Moore (District 5), Dan Strauss (District 6), and Robert Kettle (District 7).

*Speeches

*Public comment

*Starting the process of appointing a councilmember – Right after the meeting, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (a West Seattleite who holds citywide Position 8) will resign to take her new role as a County Councilmember. So the new council has to appoint someone to fill the position until this fall’s election. This webpage explains the basics of the process, and will have more information once the council makes more process decisions tomorrow.

Here’s the agenda; you can watch this all live Tuesday afternoon via Seattle Channel.