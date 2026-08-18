Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic strength-sports event to celebrate 30th anniversary Saturday

(File photo, courtesy Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic)

This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of a sports tradition – the AAU Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic, which organizers describe as “Seattle’s longest-running outdoor strength-sports event.” Featured sports include push-pull powerlifting, a team double-deadlift event, tire flip, ammo-box carry, and farmer’s walk, starting at 9 am Saturday (August 22) on the beach near the Bathhouse (2701 Alki Avenue SW). Here’s the announcement from organizers:

This milestone 30th anniversary event welcomes competitors of all ages and abilities — from first-time novice lifters to AAU World Champions. The event is drug-tested and sanctioned by the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union). Hosted by Andrew “Bull” Stewart — AAU Washington State Strength Chairman & Director, 15-year National and World drug-free powerlifting champion, and co-owner of Columbia City Fitness Center in Seattle. Bull has hosted this beloved West Seattle beach event every year for 30 years, and it remains one of the most unique and inclusive strength sports competitions in the Pacific Northwest.

If you’re interested in competing, go here. Interested in supporting/sponsoring the event, including via donating prizes and gift certificates? BullStewart@hotmail.com or 206.854.2678. If you’re a prospective spectator, admission is free – just visit the beach on Saturday.