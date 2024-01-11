HAPPENING NOW: 2024’s first West Seattle Art Walk

Still time to bundle up and get out to see art tonight!

Photographer Iris Margell is one of the West Seattle High School students showing their work tonight at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) during the January 2024 West Seattle Art Walk. Magnus Payne is another student artist showing work there until 8 pm:

WSHS musicians are providing the soundtrack:

Toward the south end of tonight’s Art Walk (see the map/list of venues here), Alki Arts (6030 California SW) also has a reception until 8 pm:

Above, Kate Flückinger Petty; below, Brooke Borcherding:

Those are just two of dozens of places you’ll find art and/or food and drink specials on the second Thursday of every month – find highlights for each month here. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk.)