GRU! Seattle Kraken goalie visits kids at Salvation Army in South Delridge

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

If you’ve watched a Seattle Kraken game, you might be familiar with the fans’ appreciative call of GRUUUUU! when goalie Philipp Grubauer gets a save. Not recently – he’s been off the ice with an injury for more than a month. But he’s keeping busy, including in a role as Divisional Youth Ambassador for the Salvation Army, which hosted him at their South Delridge center on Friday.

Grubauer joined kids from the center’s After-School Program for a hockey-skills drill (with a ball, not a puck):

He was scheduled to hang out with the kids through dinnertime.