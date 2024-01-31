West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Celebration announced for Camp Long’s new south entrance

January 31, 2024 10:27 am
(DNDA photo, December 2023)

Last month we showed you the new entrance on the south side of Camp Long, honoring the park/environmental-learning center’s longtime director Sheila Brown. Now Seattle Parks and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association have announced a ribboncutting celebration. Set your calendar for 11 am-12:30 pm Saturday, February 10. The new entrance is at 29th/Brandon [map]. The announcement notes, “The new entrance gateway is a great example of a public/private partnership with the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association as the fiscal sponsors managing over 125 donors. SPR provided project management with additional design work and implementation budget.” (Read more background here.)
