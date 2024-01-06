CRIME WATCH: Carjacking suspect charged, plus three reader reports

Four notes in Crime Watch:

CARJACKING SUSPECT CHARGED: Two felony charges are now filed against the man arrested near Harbor/Spokane on December 29 when he bolted from a stopped Suburban that had been carjacked in Burien and tracked to West Seattle. 20-year-old Edil N. Pineda-Mencia is charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude police. He and a juvenile accomplice are accused of approaching a woman as she was loading laundry into the Suburban in the 15700 block of 1st Avenue South in Burien, pointing a gun at her and demanding her keys. According to charging documents, a restaurant security camera recorded the carjacking. Meantime, the Suburban had a tracking device. An hour later it pinged to a Top Hat address that turned out to be near Pineda-Mencia’s residence. Deputies didn’t catch up with it in time, but called in the Guardian One helicopter, and half an hour later the vehicle pinged to the 2300 block of Alki Avenue SW. Deputies and SPD officers converged on the area, the helicopter headed that way, and they found the vehicle in the Don Armeni Boat Ramp lot, from which it took off. Heavy traffic at Harbor/Spokane thwarted the escape and deputies say Pineda-Garcia ran from the stopped car, but didn’t get far. Meantime the juvenile moved to the driver’s seat and sped off, crashing the Suburban on West Marginal a short time later. The charging documents say the juvenile had not been identified, and was still in critical condition, four days after the crash, when Burien Police referred the case to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The charging papers also note a BB gun was found outside the burning vehicle. Meantime, Pineda-Garcia – who has an assault conviction, as we reported Wednesday – remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Three reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP: Zack‘s pickup truck was stolen in SODO but he’s asking people here to watch for it too:

My 1999 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from an employee parking lot in SODO sometime over the past week. Liscense plate # B78655U. Police case number #2024-000236

PACKAGE THEFT: The video and report were sent this evening by Ingrid:

I wanted to share with the community that we had several packages stolen from our porch around 4 pm today in the Gatewood neighborhood. The video is not very clear, but my teen daughter was home alone and she described the thief as female, dyed red hair, red sweats, white sneakers, black top, and black face mask. Got in a black van or truck. My daughter was upstairs at the time, and opened her window to call out, but was unable to stop them.

