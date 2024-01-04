Colder weather’s on the way. Help somebody stay warm!

If you have a new or little-used coat, or other warm clothing, that you can donate, the holiday drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) has been extended a few more days – here’s the update we received:

This has been a stellar year for donations, and we want to thank all of you for helping our community in need.

We are wrapping up this year’s collection this Friday. This is your last chance to bring us your gently used warm weather clothes to 3435 California Ave SW.

For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.