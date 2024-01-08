Celebration of life Tuesday for Huntley S. Mann Jr., 1932-2023

Family and friends will gather Tuesday (January 9) to remember Huntley Mann. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:

Huntley Shaw Mann Jr. went peacefully to be with Jesus on December 20th, 2023. He was the only son of Huntley and Ina (Whitehead) Mann. He was 91 years old. Huntley was born and raised in West Seattle and spent most of his life there.

Huntley loved to fish and hunt. His love for fishing and the outdoors began when he was a kid, spending summers in Alaska and Southern California helping his dad on his fishing boat. The love for fishing followed him throughout his life.

He met Marlene Hill at West Seattle High School and they married in 1952. After getting married, he served his country in the Navy overseas. Huntley was trained as a machinist at the Edison School in Seattle. He had the gift of being able to fix anything. Huntley and Marlene were blessed with seven beautiful daughters, 23 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

For 35 years, he took his family and friends on camping trips throughout Washington state, teaching them the art of fishing and boating. Baker Lake Resort was one of his favorite places and holds many loving memories with fishing stories, boating activities and camping fun with family and friends.

Huntley was a faithful friend to many and a constant support to his family over the years. He filled voids and helped so many, quietly, not wanting any accolades. Later in life, he regularly got together at the Metropolitan Market with his friends to share a morning cup of coffee, fellowship, and catch up on the latest West Seattle news. In his later years, he became an avid reader of all genres; historical, mysteries, and thrillers were among his favorites.

Huntley loved his family, a hot cup of tea with his grandma’s Scottish Shortbread or a good chew and all the family dogs that passed through his home over the years. He always had a treat for them when they visited. His grandkids could always count on an Almond Roca treat and a cribbage game when they came to visit.

During his last days when asked what words of wisdom he wanted to share with his family, he said, “Don’t do drugs and Go to Church!”

He always said “I’ll be here. I’m not going anywhere.” And he was!

He will be forever missed, but his legacy lives on in the hearts and lives of his family and friends and all who loved him. Our hearts rest in the knowledge that our dad is alive and well in the arms of Jesus!

Huntley is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marlene; his seven daughters – Rhonda (Shane) Stanley, Denise (Saeed) Mahboub, Desiree Kjorsvik, Roxanne (Jon) Tunison, Deanna (Steven) Smith, Rachel (Jon) Daniels and Marlo (Michael) Maddy; 23 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for Huntley on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (Forest Lawn, 6701 30th Ave. SW). Following the service, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Mann house.