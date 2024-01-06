BIZNOTE: Misfit Strength Studio opens in South Delridge

A new business in South Delridge is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Misfit Strength Studio has opened in the former White Center Glass space at 9443 Delridge Way SW. Co-proprietors Kyla Helgeland Alexander and Thomas Alexander have owned Optimal Health in Admiral, mostly focused on personal training, for the past five years. You might also remember Thomas from Equilibrium Fitness in the mid-2010s. They bring a variety of skills and experience to their work – Kyla says, “I am a retired midwife who specializes in pregnancy, postpartum, and core and pelvic floor function. I am also an aerialist and instructor at both SANCA and New Moon Movement Arts (previous Versatile Arts). Thomas has done extensive continuing education on many topics including corrective exercise and back pain, and he is also a massage therapist specializing in fascial therapy. We also do CPR & First Aid certification.” The name Misfit Strength Studio is intended “to express that we tend to attract clients that don’t feel comfortable or don’t want to be in a typical gym setting. We want this to feel like a safe space for all people, all body types, and all ability levels.” Along with training and workshops, Kyla says, “We are also very excited that the size and ceiling height will allow us to also offer circus training! We are coordinating with a local rigger to get aerial points installed, and we will have a small spring floor for partner acrobatics.” You can stop in, see the space, and meet the owners as their grand-opening open house continues tomorrow (Sunday, January 7), 10 am-6 pm.