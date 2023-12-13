WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery investigation

Police are investigating a robbery near Delridge/Orchard. We haven’t heard the full circumstances but the victim is reported to have been robbed of their phone just before 10 pm by a person armed with a handgun, and the robber is reported to have gotten away in a black Hyundai Sonata with a taped-up back-passenger-side window. The getaway car appeared to be accompanied by a black Kia Forte. A partial description of the robber was broadcast – black ski mask, white sweater, black jeans, black shoes. No injuries reported. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-358293.