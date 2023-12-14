WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Preview ‘the 4040 House,’ where shows start Friday

The photo is from Ryan, whose much-awaited mega-display (130,000+ LEDs!) makes its return tomorrow night:

After months of preparation, the winter holiday show at the 4040 House will start this Friday at 6 pm! We have even more lights and more music this year!

The show runs nightly until January 1 from 6 pm-9 pm.

This year we have over 30 songs and the jukebox returns so people can request their favorite tunes! The show is located at 4040 47th Ave SW between Dakota and Andover. We ask if people drive down, please park on Dakota or Andover and walk over.